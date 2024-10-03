Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 145,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.21 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEACOR Marine news, VP Andrew H. Everett II sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,736.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 233,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,865.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SEACOR Marine news, VP Andrew H. Everett II sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,736.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 233,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,865.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,431 shares of company stock worth $411,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

