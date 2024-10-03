Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 266,400 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 196,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.37 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.