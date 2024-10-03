Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of Titan Machinery worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 118.2% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $319.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

