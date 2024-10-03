Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of MeridianLink worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 32.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after buying an additional 680,872 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 23.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after buying an additional 150,712 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,008,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $126,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,582,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,709,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLNK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MLNK opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

