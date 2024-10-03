Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RTO. Redburn Atlantic lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

RTO opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.2034 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

About Rentokil Initial

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.