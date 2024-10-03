Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 3rd (BBIO, BIOL, CALM, CETX, CHCI, CNET, CNXC, CVR, CWST, DFS)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 3rd:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM). Stephens issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH). They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL). Stephens issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR). They issued an overweight rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA). They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO). They issued a buy rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA). They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

