Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gogo Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gogo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a return on equity of 145.01% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Gogo has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $816.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Gogo by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, LB Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 1,895,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 448,918 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

