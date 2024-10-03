Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 3rd (AB, ACO.X, AEIS, AGF.B, AIN, ALA, AMAT, APAM, APO, ASML)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 3rd:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.75 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $98.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $101.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $235.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $39.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $960.00 to $1,040.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $195.00 to $198.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $154.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $147.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $349.00 to $250.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $168.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $171.00 to $185.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $950.00 to $870.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $880.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $28.25 to $31.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$18.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $193.00 to $185.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $83.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $106.00 to $102.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$58.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.50 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $37.00 to $35.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $321.00 to $334.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $134.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

