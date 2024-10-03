Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Acuity Brands (AYI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI):

10/2/2024 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $315.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $266.00 to $303.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $318.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $289.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Acuity Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE AYI traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.78. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.84 and a twelve month high of $303.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

