Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/20/2024 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $309.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $254.00 to $293.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $273.00 to $288.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.01. 465,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $218.63 and a 1-year high of $301.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total value of $2,103,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

