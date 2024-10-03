Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for McKesson (MCK)

McKesson (NYSE: MCK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/27/2024 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2024 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $623.00 to $579.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – McKesson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $531.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $603.00.

9/24/2024 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2024 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $576.00 to $535.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $670.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Partners from $670.00 to $665.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $656.00 to $661.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $596.00 to $616.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $660.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $694.00 to $671.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $540.00 to $570.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $486.02. 169,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,222. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $545.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

