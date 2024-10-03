Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Jamf (JAMF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF):

10/1/2024 – Jamf had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Jamf had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Jamf had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jamf Trading Down 1.5 %

Jamf stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.71. 25,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,003. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64.

Get Jamf Holding Corp alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 40.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Jamf by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 14.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.