Reviewing Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) and Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) and Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bullfrog AI and Cartesian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Cartesian Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Profitability

Cartesian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.02%. Given Cartesian Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cartesian Therapeutics is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Cartesian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog AI N/A -130.80% -117.12% Cartesian Therapeutics -424.47% N/A -5.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Cartesian Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog AI $65,000.00 336.99 -$5.36 million ($0.88) -3.17 Cartesian Therapeutics $26.00 million 14.80 -$219.71 million N/A N/A

Bullfrog AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cartesian Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Bullfrog AI has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cartesian Therapeutics beats Bullfrog AI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases. The company develops Descartes-15 to treat Autoimmune diseases, myeloma; and Descartes-33 which is in preclinical development for treatment of autoimmune diseases. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

