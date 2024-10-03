Reviewing Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) and Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and Hafnia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hafnia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.71%. Hafnia has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.16%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than Hafnia.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $591.46 million 0.81 -$45.61 million ($1.03) -8.71 Hafnia $2.97 billion 1.28 $793.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Hafnia”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Hafnia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -8.52% N/A -5.91% Hafnia 47.30% 34.28% 20.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hafnia beats Lindblad Expeditions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities. The Land Experiences segment comprises natural habitats, which provides over 100 different expedition itineraries in more than 45 countries across seven continents, with eco-conscious expeditions and nature-focused, and small-group tours including polar bear tours and bear adventure; and DuVine provides intimate group cycling and adventure tours around the world with local cycling experts as guides in local cultural, cuisine, and accommodations. This segment also offers off the beaten path including small group travel, led by local, and experienced guides with focus on wildlife, hiking national parks, and culture; and classical journey, a curated active small-group and private custom journeys centered around cinematic walks led by expert local guides over 50 countries across the world. In addition, it has an alliance with National Geographic Partners, LLC, which provides lecturers and National Geographic experts including photographers, marine biologists, writers, naturalists, field researchers, and film crews; and partnered with World Wildlife Fund to offer conservation travel. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

