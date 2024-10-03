Reviewing MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) and MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of MariaDB shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of MariaDB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and MariaDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 14.74% 22.17% 5.13% MariaDB -72.29% N/A -146.29%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $1.40 billion 6.63 $206.77 million $3.44 48.64 MariaDB $54.56 million 0.69 -$51.86 million ($0.59) -0.93

This table compares Paylocity and MariaDB”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than MariaDB. MariaDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Paylocity has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paylocity and MariaDB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 6 9 0 2.60 MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paylocity presently has a consensus price target of $179.87, suggesting a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Paylocity’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than MariaDB.

Summary

Paylocity beats MariaDB on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions. It provides human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications. In addition, the company offers talent management solutions comprising recruiting and onboarding, as well as learning, performance, and compensation management; and third-party administrative solutions; employee experiences solutions, including community, premium video, survey, and peer recognition; and insights and recommendations solutions, such as modern workforce index, data insights, and reporting. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company serves for-profit and non-profit organizations across industries, including business services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, restaurants, retail, technology, and others. It sells its products through sales representatives. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

