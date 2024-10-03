Reviewing Standard Lithium (SLI) and The Competition

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Standard Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Standard Lithium pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 122.7%. Standard Lithium pays out -869.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 42.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Lithium is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 1.78, meaning that their average stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$31.35 million -7.09 Standard Lithium Competitors $6.63 billion $206.77 million 66.08

This table compares Standard Lithium and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Standard Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Standard Lithium Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Standard Lithium and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Lithium Competitors 139 1276 1591 46 2.51

Standard Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.72%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Standard Lithium rivals beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.