Reviewing Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) & Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Free Report) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Kimbell Royalty Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $321.86 million 4.78 $66.54 million $0.60 26.85

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 1 0 4 1 2.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Triangle Petroleum and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.28%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 10.74% 5.03% 2.66%

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

