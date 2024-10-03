Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Position Boosted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.16% of Revolve Group worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $182,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group Price Performance

NYSE RVLV opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

