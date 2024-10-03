Richardson Electronics (RELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. On average, analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $174.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Report on RELL

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.