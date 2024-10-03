Richelieu Hardware (RCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$481.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$40.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.93. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$37.39 and a 1 year high of C$48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richelieu Hardware

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.71, for a total value of C$83,393.94. In related news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.71, for a total transaction of C$83,393.94. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total transaction of C$116,943.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $361,346. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

Featured Articles

