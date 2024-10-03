River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.40

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.40 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 49.40 ($0.66). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.66), with a volume of 1,318,314 shares traded.
River and Mercantile Group Trading Down 5.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of £42.40 million and a P/E ratio of -22.45.
River and Mercantile Group Company Profile
River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
