RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 349 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,145,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,030,000 after acquiring an additional 387,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,561,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after purchasing an additional 104,180 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

