RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
RSF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 3,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,088. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
