RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

RSF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 3,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,088. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

