RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

RSF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 5,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

