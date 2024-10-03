RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,645. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05.
About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.