RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RFM traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 19,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,645. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

