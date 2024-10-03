RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA RFM traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 19,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,645. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.54.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
