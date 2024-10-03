RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
RFM stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $16.54.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
