RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RMMZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,366. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.