RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of RMMZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 20,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,367. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

