RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Oct 3rd, 2024

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Dividend History for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI)

