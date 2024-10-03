RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 6,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.