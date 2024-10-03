RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE RIV traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 69,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,459. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

