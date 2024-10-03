RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RIV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 69,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,432. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

