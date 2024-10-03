RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 3.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 9,034,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 4,230,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

RLX Technology Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 18.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RLX Technology by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7,420.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

