RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 3.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 9,034,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 4,230,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
RLX Technology Trading Up 7.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 18.25%.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
