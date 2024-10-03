Robert Arsov Sells 27,500 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,659,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,818,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $144,100.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $153,175.00.
- On Monday, August 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $161,425.00.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $183,600.00.
- On Friday, July 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.
Rumble Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Rumble stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Rumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rumble by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Rumble by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
