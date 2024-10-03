Robert Arsov Sells 27,500 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,659,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,818,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $144,100.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $153,175.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $161,425.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $183,600.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.

Rumble Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Rumble stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Rumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Rumble had a negative net margin of 163.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rumble by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Rumble by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

View Our Latest Report on RUM

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.