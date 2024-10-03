Robert Green Purchases 25,000 Shares of Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Green acquired 25,000 shares of Lindsay Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,500.00 ($15,517.24).

Lindsay Australia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Lindsay Australia alerts:

Lindsay Australia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Lindsay Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Lindsay Australia Company Profile

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.