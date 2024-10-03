Rod Antal Sells 61,697 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) Director Rod Antal sold 61,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$478,090.05.

Shares of TSE:SSRM traded down C$0.18 on Thursday, hitting C$7.80. 171,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,560. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.10 and a 12 month high of C$20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

