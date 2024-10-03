Rod Antal Sells 61,697 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) Director Rod Antal sold 61,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$478,090.05.
SSR Mining Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of TSE:SSRM traded down C$0.18 on Thursday, hitting C$7.80. 171,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,560. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.10 and a 12 month high of C$20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.80.
SSR Mining Company Profile
