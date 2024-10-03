Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
