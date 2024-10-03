Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.57

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.57 and traded as high as C$5.77. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 107,970 shares traded.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$726.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of C$309.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.10 million. Research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5593719 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.