Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$65.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group raised Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.92.

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$57.27. 1,960,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,822. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The company has a market cap of C$33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.20.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.3599756 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

