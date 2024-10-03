Royal Bank of Canada Increases RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $126.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

RPM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

Shares of RPM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.39. The stock had a trading volume of 162,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $129.91.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 588.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

