Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $141.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

VST stock traded up $8.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.39. 4,641,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,793,729. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. Vistra has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $133.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vistra will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vistra by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

