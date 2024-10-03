Royal Bank of Canada Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$50.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.58.

ACO.X stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$48.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,563. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$33.12 and a 52 week high of C$48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.73.

In other ATCO news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$47.50 per share, with a total value of C$475,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $569,150. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

