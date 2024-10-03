Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CU traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.61. 130,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,196. The stock has a market cap of C$7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$28.29 and a twelve month high of C$36.29.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of C$860.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.39747 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

