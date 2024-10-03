RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in RPM International were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,945.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after buying an additional 1,930,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RPM International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 499,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RPM International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $127.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $129.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

