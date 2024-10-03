RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM International stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.38. 311,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

