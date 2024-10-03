RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. RPM International’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. RPM International updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE RPM opened at $127.62 on Thursday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

