RPM International’s (RPM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $149.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $139.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.60. The stock had a trading volume of 289,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.70.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 588.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

