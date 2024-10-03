RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $29,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $125.53.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

