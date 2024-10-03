RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $125.53.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

